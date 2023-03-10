The Downtown Conway Farmers’ Market and Conway Alliance for the Arts (CAFTA) announce they are taking submissions for the third annual student art contest.
The contest aims to highlight local students’ art and promote locally-grown and made products and the people who work so hard to invest in the community.
The theme of this year’s contest is “Growing a Climate for Tomorrow.”
Our country’s farmers care for the land – protecting and tending it for future generations. They lead the way in preservation and innovation for our planet’s and our families’ health, contest organizers said. Farmers are proud stewards of our land, water and air – Growing a Climate for Tomorrow.
Any student between 10-18 years old currently attending a Faulkner County public school, private school or homeschool may enter the contest.
The categories are: ages 10-12, 13-15 and 16-18.
The entry deadline for the contest is April 7.
Complete the online submission form found at conwayarts.org to enter the contest.
Find all information at conwayarts.org, including contest requirements that must be followed for a submission to be eligible. First-, second- and third-place cash prizes will be awarded for each age category and a $150 cash prize for Best of Show. The top 15 pieces in each age category will appear in a gallery show.
