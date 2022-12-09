Mistle Toad

Conway Downtown Partnership hops into the holiday spirit with the launching of “Mistle Toads.” Participating businesses throughout downtown Conway will hide these toads throughout their stores beginning Dec. 10.

 Submitted photo

The Conway Downtown Partnership (CDP) is launching a new, creative idea to encourage more people to visit downtown Conway during the last two weeks before Christmas with “Mistle Toads.”

Beginning Saturday as part of Downtown Conway’s Mistletoe Madness 2022, stores and restaurants across downtown Conway will be hiding “Mistle Toads” throughout their businesses in a different location each day until Christmas Eve for customers to find – think “Elf on the Shelf” but with toads.

