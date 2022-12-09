The Conway Downtown Partnership (CDP) is launching a new, creative idea to encourage more people to visit downtown Conway during the last two weeks before Christmas with “Mistle Toads.”
Beginning Saturday as part of Downtown Conway’s Mistletoe Madness 2022, stores and restaurants across downtown Conway will be hiding “Mistle Toads” throughout their businesses in a different location each day until Christmas Eve for customers to find – think “Elf on the Shelf” but with toads.
These stores and restaurants are encouraged by CDP to hold a contest for their customers to discover the new hiding spot each day by having them take a picture of the “Mistle Toads” to post on social media and to tag the company where they found the toad. Each day, participating locations will choose a winner.
As of Thursday morning, participating locations in Downtown Conway include Kitchen Store, PattiCakes, Kindred Mercantile, Blue Barn Bakery, BMB Creative Bakery and Cross Creek, CDP Executive Director Kim Williams said.
The event will go on from Saturday until Christmas Eve, so customers in downtown Conway should keep an eye out for these smiling Christmas toads.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.