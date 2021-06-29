Allies and members of the LGBTQ community celebrated Pride month and the sixth anniversary of a landmark Supreme Court decision on Saturday in Greenbrier.
The U.S. Supreme Court made same-sex marriage legal throughout the country on June 26, 2015.
On Saturday, dozens of area residents of varying ages gathered in a prominent parking lot in Greenbrier with signs, flags and rainbow-colored umbrellas to show support for the LGBTQ community.
Some members of the LGTBQ community shared their stories – struggles they faced as well as allies who embraced them as they were – with those present.
People driving past showed support by honking their horns, rolling down their windows and pumping their fists in the air. Some yelled words of encouragement.
The group was met with mostly positive responses for the two hours they stood in the afternoon heat.
The event was from 2-4 p.m. Saturday.
An organizer joked that they would love to do a similar event each year “just maybe not in June,” referring to the heat. It was over 90 degrees for the duration of the event.
