Baptist Health Heart Institute/Arkansas Cardiology Clinic-Conway recently welcomed Faheemullah Beg, MD, FACC, RPVI.
Dr. Beg earned his medical degree from Aga Khan University in Pakistan. He completed his residency in Internal Medicine at Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis.
After finishing his residency, Dr. Beg undertook further training in Cardiology at Houston Methodist in Houston. He then completed his interventional cardiology training at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
“The relationship between cardiologist and the patient is crucial for successful execution of life-altering medical decisions,” said Dr. Beg. “My training at several of the best hospitals in the country enables me to partner with each patient individually, explore treatment options, and eventually deliver trust-worthy care locally.”
Dr. Beg is board-certified in Internal Medicine, Cardiology, Echocardiography, Vascular Ultrasound Interpretation, and Nuclear cardiology. Additionally, he is board-eligible for Interventional Cardiology and Cardiac CT.
For more information about the services that Dr. Beg provides, visit baptist-health.com or call Baptist Health HealthLine at 1-888-BAPTIST.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.