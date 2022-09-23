Raga Deepak Reddy (Deepak) Palagiri, MD, recently joined Baptist Health Pulmonology Clinic-Conway and Baptist Health Medical Center-Conway.
Dr. Palagiri earned his medical education from Gandhi Medical College in Hyderabad, India. He completed residency training and a fellowship at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences where he served as a chief fellow in the pulmonary and critical care department in his final year.
Dr. Palagiri is board certified in internal medicine and pulmonology by the American Board Of Internal Medicine.
When he is not taking care of patients, Dr. Palagiri enjoys traveling, spending time with his family and playing with his dogs.
Baptist Health Pulmonology Clinic, located at 625 United Drive, Suite 360, just behind Baptist Health Medical Center-Conway, thrives on providing excellent patient care with board-certified pulmonary physician specialists.
To learn more about Dr. Palagiri and the services he provides for residents of Faulkner County and surrounding areas, visit baptist-health.com or call 1-888-BAPTIST.
