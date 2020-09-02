Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero urged college students to adhere to guidelines to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 during Wednesday’s briefing.
“We are seeing more cases on campuses across the state,” Dr. Romero said. “I want to remind you that you can control this growing number. You can control it through the measures we’ve discussed many, many times from this podium – that is the use of masks, the social distancing that has been advised and hand sanitation, avoiding large crowds and parties.”
Gov. Asa Hutchinson pointed out that higher education administrators, faulty and staff have implemented plans and enforced guidelines to help slow the spread, and student activity off campus is the likely factor in the increasing cases.
Dr. Romero said: “I realize that part of college life is the socialization that goes on but in today’s environment, it’s important that you keep in mind the responsibility that you bear to society. Without your help, we can’t bring this pandemic under control.”
Hutchinson announced the Department of Education opted-in for a USDA grant that extended meal waivers through Dec. 31 and allow school districts across the state to serve meals to all students at no cost.
Secretary of Education Johnny Key said that extends to all students regardless of whether they are learning onsite or remotely.
“These flexibilities assure meal options for all children under all circumstances,” Key said.
He said “it’s one less thing” for parents to worry about in this unusual school year but said it is imperative that parents still complete meal applications with their districts.
He estimates the state will receive around $80 million in reimbursements through the grant.
The state reported 615 new cases Wednesday bringing the cumulative total of positive cases to 62,112, though the actual number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested. Studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
Since March, 841 Arkansans have died as a result of COVID-19.
