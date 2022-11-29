Baptist Health Family Clinic-Conway West recently welcomed Ashley Shuffield, MD, to the clinic’s team of family medicine providers.

Dr. Shuffield, a native of Stuttgart, received her medical education from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. She completed residency training in family medicine at UAMS Northeast in Jonesboro.

