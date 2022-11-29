Baptist Health Family Clinic-Conway West recently welcomed Ashley Shuffield, MD, to the clinic’s team of family medicine providers.
Dr. Shuffield, a native of Stuttgart, received her medical education from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. She completed residency training in family medicine at UAMS Northeast in Jonesboro.
“It’s important to me to try to understand where each patient is coming from to fully address their concerns and needs,” she says of her approach to medicine.
Shuffield is an avid soccer fan, which is how she met her husband, Mason. They are both active in the central Arkansas soccer community by being in supporters groups, watching Little Rock Rangers games and participating in adult recreation leagues. In her spare time, she has also been getting back into music by learning guitar, and loves spending time with her nieces and nephews.
Baptist Health Family Clinic-Conway West is located in the Medical Office Building behind Baptist Health Medical Center-Conway at 625 United Drive, Suite 120.
For more information about Dr. Shuffield and the services she provides, visit Baptist-Health.com or call 1-888-BAPTIST.
