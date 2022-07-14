The Arkansas Department of Transportation is working with the Department of Energy and Environment to get feedback on a new draft plan to install electric vehicle charging stations across the state.
The draft Arkansas Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan shows the proposed locations for new charging stations throughout Arkansas. The entire draft plan is posted at ardot.gov/evplan.
Comments on the draft plan will be accepted through Tuesday. Comments can be made through the Conway, Arkansas, City of Colleges Facebook page on the original post from Tuesday; submitted by email to ardot_nevi@ardot.gov; or by contacting Aarón Pinedo at 501-569-2064.
The final plan will be submitted to the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation by Aug. 1, according to a news release.
The draft plan for Arkansas includes 15 new electric vehicle charging stations, each located every 50 miles along interstates and Alternative Fuel Corridors, which will need to be installed to meet the minimum requirements for the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program.
Bobby M. Kelly III, city spokesman, clarified some parts of the plan following negative comments on the city’s Facebook post.
Kelly wrote in the comments: “NEVI Formula Program is a $5 billion program established by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) to build a national network of 500,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations by 2030 along federally designated Alternative Fuel Corridors (AFC).
“NEVI will provide funding to states over the next five years to strategically deploy Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) charging station infrastructure and increase access to charging stations for Americans to travel across states and nationwide in EVs.”
The money needed to install the stations will come from the $1.2 trillion BIL.
The U.S. Departments of Transportation and Energy announced in February that nearly $5 billion will be used to build a national electric vehicle charging network. Arkansas became eligible to receive up to $54.12 million over five years for its network, according to the announcement.
States are required to submit plans for the NEVI Formula Program before receiving the money.
The state’s draft plan shows Arkansas would receive $8 million of the funding this year.
In light of skeptical comments on the Facebook post, city officials are working hard to get the facts straight and avoid confusion on the draft plan.
“In meetings held in June and July 2022, the Arkansas NEVI Electrification Working Group members were provided information on key NEVI Formula Program information related to strategic decisions for discussion and input, as well as shown advanced versions of key components of the NEVI Plan for early review, comment, and feedback,” Kelly said. “These meetings, discussions, and input provided by the Electrification Working Group assisted the ARDOT and E&E NEVI Plan PMT in understanding critical information and perspectives to ensure the Arkansas NEVI Plan development best reflected state specific needs and implementation solutions.”
“The Arkansas NEVI Electrification Working Group members will continue to convene regular meetings throughout the five-year NEVI Formula Program period to provide needed planning information, continued identification of implementation barriers and solutions, state and regional specific conditions assessments, and to provide ongoing understanding of local and regional needs, as well as assessments of EVSE locations, site feasibility, EVSE installation and operation best practices, projected costs, and future EVSE needs for the state of Arkansas.”
Media partner KATV contributed to this article.
