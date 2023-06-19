The driver of a pick-up truck is safe after their vehicle plunged into Lake Conway last Friday night. Bystanders helped the driver escape their vehicle after it veered off the road near Highway 89 in Mayflower.
Seven different agencies, including the Faulkner County Emergency Squad, Mayflower Fire and Rescue, Pafford EMS, the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office, the Faulkner County Office of Emergency Management, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and the Arkansas State Police, responded to the accident’s aftermath, a social media post by the Faulkner County Emergency Squad early Saturday morning read. The vehicle first entered the lake about 8 p.m.
