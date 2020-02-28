Five men face felony charges following a Monday morning drug deal gone wrong at the Clifton Street Apartments that ended with a fist-fight and a shooting.
Online records show that authorities were called at 8:48 a.m. Monday regarding a fight at the Clifton Street Apartments.
At some point, at least two gunshots were fired during the scuffle, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Terry Nicholas Davis, 21, of Forrest City; Dale Hunter Davis, 22, of Wynne; and Tyree Keon Smith, 23, of Palestine are each charged with aggravated robbery, a Class Y felony, following the shooting. Terry also faces an additional 23 counts of forgery along with a simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms charge and charges of first-degree battery, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver. Along with the robbery allegation, Dale also faces a first-degree battery charge.
Marcus Dillon Bradley, 21, and Brent Allen Jordan, 22, both of Mayflower, face drug charges following the drug deal gone wrong.
By the time authorities arrived on scene, both groups had fled the apartment complex. The Davis brothers and Smith left in a silver 2013 Ford F-150 and the Mayflower men fled in a black 2017 Nissan Altima, the affidavit states.
As she headed to the apartment complex, officer Hannah Slajer spotted the silver Ford on Prince Street. Once she pulled it over, she realized the men inside appeared to have blood stains on them.
Authorities also noted there was a bag of suspected marijuana and several firearms in the vehicle, along with other apparent blood spatters.
Terry “appeared to be very arrogant and emotionally uninvolved” upon his arrest. The Forrest City man reportedly told police he had “did nothing wrong” and that he’d traveled to Conway to buy an eighth of an ounce of marijuana from Bradley. While meeting with Bradley in an apartment, Terry said he was concerned about seeing a gun on the table.
Because he was scared Bradley and Jordan would rob him, Terry claimed he texted his brother and asked him to come up to the apartment. When his brother knocked on the front door, the Mayflower man got “spooked” and pointed guns at him.
Bradley and Jordan were pulled over shortly after near the Harlan Park Mobile Home Park. The two claimed they were the victims in the matter.
Jordan initially told police he did not know the suspects but later admitted he had arranged to sell Terry a quarter of an ounce of marijuana, according to the affidavit.
The Mayflower man told Sgt. Tom Kennedy he was attacked in the parking lot. However, the officer said evidence revealed the incident also occurred on the staircase, balcony and in Apartment 76.
“Sergeant Kennedy advised Jordan that he was not being truthful with us,” the affidavit reads in part. “Jordan became argumentative with us. We tried to explain to Jordan that we could look at the crime scene and tell he was not being truthful. I told Jordan that based on the blood evidence alone, I could tell that it did not just happen in the parking lot.”
Eventually, he admitted to arranging a drug deal with Terry. According to his statement, soon after Terry got to the Clifton Street Apartments residence he was staying at, another man (Dale) showed up and a struggle ensued.
After obtaining search warrants, officers also gathered evidence from both vehicles as well as the apartment where the fight began.
According to the affidavit, police also found a text on Terry’s cell phone that possible referenced a plan to rob the Mayflower men. The text in question was sent to Dale and states:
“Mane so here's how it is he got him and his homeboy in the apartment, that's it, said he wants me to come in to get it, I ain't got 2200 but 1 got it in fakes. How we run it? My brother will prolly go to, but the guy wants me there at 8:45 in Conway, he said he'd show it on a scale and all that. We might get away w some and more than a p. We gotta get them both at gun point while I search the place.”
Terry had 23 counterfeit 100 bills on him when he was arrested, the affidavit states.
Online records show that Dale has posted a $100,000 bond. Terry remains behind bars in lieu of a $250,000 bond and Smith is behind bars on a $100,000 bond.
The suspects are currently scheduled to appear March 16 in Faulkner County Circuit Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.