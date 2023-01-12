The fourth annual Arkansas Duck Derby raised more than $475,000 for the Conway Regional Health Foundation and the Men’s Health Initiative.

The Conway Regional Men’s Health Initiative is a comprehensive program that uses wellness tools, screening programs, and disease prevention counseling to empower and educate men to take control of their health and wellness.

