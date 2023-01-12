The fourth annual Arkansas Duck Derby raised more than $475,000 for the Conway Regional Health Foundation and the Men’s Health Initiative.
The Conway Regional Men’s Health Initiative is a comprehensive program that uses wellness tools, screening programs, and disease prevention counseling to empower and educate men to take control of their health and wellness.
“In a recent study, the average man was defined as living in poor health for the last nine years of his life,” Thad Hardin, M.D., co-chair of the Arkansas Duck Derby, said. “So not only is his wife or family going to outlive him, but they are also going to have to take care of him for nine years, and that is not a burden men should place on their family and friends.”
National Convenience Solutions had the winning team which included Casey Bisek, David Geary, Bobby McNey and Drew Payne. Their team guide was Jon Ross Henderson with First Security Bank.
Thirty-three teams entered the Arkansas Duck Derby with almost 900 people attending the banquet that evening.
“The fourth annual Arkansas Duck Derby will impact our community’s health far beyond Conway, Arkansas,” Maegan Dyson, Conway Regional Health Foundation chief development officer, said. “We could not have done this without the support of our partners and sponsors, Conway Regional staff, volunteers, and the hunters and landowners who participated.”
The Arkansas Duck Derby kicked off with a hunt early in the morning on Jan. 6. Teams brought their ducks to C2 Powersports that afternoon, then dice were rolled at a pre banquet reception to determine the point value of each duck species hunted.
The night ended with the Duck Derby banquet at the University of Central Arkansas HPER Center at 5:30 p.m. The final dice were rolled to determine the winners of the Arkansas Duck Derby. The night included food and drinks from Eat My Catfish, Andy’s, Flyway Brewing Company and Point Remove Brewery, live music, silent auctions, live auctions and a raffle for a 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 4x4 (valued at $20,000) that was customized for duck hunting.
“Conway Regional is accountable to the communities we serve, and the funds raised at the fourth annual Arkansas Duck Derby will help education, empower, and create access for men to prioritize their health needs,” Matt Troup, Conway Regional Health System president and CEO, said.
