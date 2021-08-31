The Toadsuck Dulcimer Club, featuring local musicians who play string and acoustic instruments, will have a performance at 6 p.m. Sept. 4 in the camping area at Toad Suck Park.
The event is free and open to the public.
Larry Rains and Peggy Pillow founded the local group around three years ago.
The Toadsuck Dulcimer Club meets each Monday from 6-8 p.m. at Family Life Bible Church in Conway.
Rains said they typically play “old-time tunes and hymns” but they’re open to other types of music as well.
The group always welcomes new musicians, Rains said.
“Anyone who plays an acoustic or string instrument is welcome to join us,” he said.
Family Life Bible Church is at 150 S. Hogan Lane in Conway.
For more information about the group, contact Pillow at peggypillow@hotmail.com, Rains at larryandjudyrains@icloud.com or come to the Sept. 4 performance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.