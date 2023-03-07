Conway Public Schools’ (CPSD) new assistant superintendent Megan Duncan has spent years working in the Arkansas public school system.
As previously reported in the Log Cabin Democrat, the Conway Board of Education approved Duncan’s hiring, effective July 1, 2023, last Friday.
A graduate of Henderson State University and Harding University who holds a doctorate in education, Duncan has served at all levels of public school administration, including as a principal for the Wickes and Mena School Districts. From 2010-2013, Duncan served as the superintendent for Elkins School District, a small district in northwest Arkansas that services about 1,300 students. After a year spent as the Assistant Commissioner of Learning Services for the Arkansas Department of Education, Duncan served as associate and deputy superintendent for the Springdale and Fayetteville School Districts, Fayetteville being her current position she started in 2018.
Duncan also has classroom experience, having started as a teacher with the Bryant School District at the beginning of her career. An award-winning administrator, Duncan received the Arkansas Rural Education Superintendent of the Year award in 2013, as well as the 2017 Arkansas Curriculum and Instruction Administrator of the Year award. Additionally, Duncan is one of seven Arkansas-based consultants for McPherson & Jacobson, an educational executive recruitment firm.
Per her biography on CPSD’s website, Duncan will serve as the Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction, one of the positions that K.K. Bradshaw, the district’s former deputy superintendent, held before she resigned in December 2022. Bradshaw had been an employee of CPSD for over 32 years and graduated from Hendrix College and the University of Central Arkansas.
Per the news release CPSD issued about Duncan’s hiring, district Superintendent Jeff Collum said Duncan will bring knowledge and experience “in several areas” to her new role in Conway.
“We are truly excited to see her join the team,” Collum said.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the
cabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.