To celebrate those who keep our communities safe and running, Dunkin’ is brewing up the perfect way to say “thank you” to health care heroes this National Nurses Day.
On Saturday, participating Dunkin’ locations will offer nurses a free medium hot or iced coffee – no purchase necessary – as a “cup of thanks” for their tireless efforts.
“This National Nurses Day, Dunkin’ wants to thank the nurses who work around the clock all year long with a special coffee break on us,” Emilly Bartels, southeast Dunkin’ field marketing manager, said. “Nurses play a vital role in our communities, and we want to raise a cup to them and acknowledge all they do to keep us safe.”
This Nurses Day is extra special for pecan lovers, as Dunkin’ recently announced butter pecan has returned as a permanent addition to the menu. The longtime favorite flavor features notes of butter roasted pecan and sweet cream and is available in hot or iced coffee, espresso drinks, cold brew, frozen coffee or frozen chocolate.
No purchase or ID necessary.
