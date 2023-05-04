To celebrate those who keep our communities safe and running, Dunkin’ is brewing up the perfect way to say “thank you” to health care heroes this National Nurses Day.

On Saturday, participating Dunkin’ locations will offer nurses a free medium hot or iced coffee – no purchase necessary – as a “cup of thanks” for their tireless efforts.

