Two businesses recently moved into the former Fast Foto building at 607 Harkrider St. DyerMark and Counseling Bx are now occupying portions of the spacious building at Harkrider and Prairie streets.
DyerMark, co-owned by Ali and Adam Dyer, offers embroidery, laser etching, vinyls and decals, promotional products, and other services “to help you create the perfect gear for your home or business.”
The business opened in 2017 as the retail boutique Outfit Alley.
“It didn't take long for us to realize retail was not our passion, but I loved the design work I had been doing. Expanding on our love for customer service and creating customized products, we decided to change focus and began building a new business model,” Ali says on the company's website.
Adam adds: “We started DyerMark several years ago just as a way to legitimize my fondness for playing with lasers. My wife, Ali, is the one who saw that as an opportunity and really dove headfirst into making this company have a purpose.”
DyerMark moved to the Harkrider location from 611 Court St., officially opening at the new location on Feb. 14.
“We feel that this new larger location will better help us to serve our customers and allow us the opportunity to expand our services,” the company's Facebook page says.
“Whether you need one name tag printed or hundreds of shirts made, we are here for you. We work with each one of our customers personally to ensure we know exactly what they are looking. We never charge setup/digitizing fees, and all of our listed services are done in-house, so you can expect shorter lead times and consistent quality.”
Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, and closed Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/dyermarkAR or www.dyermark.com. The phone number is 501-733-1940.
Counseling BX recently moved from a building at Chestnut and Main streets and is well under way seeing clients. Services include crisis, family, and children counseling, both in individual and group therapy.
Thomas Skinner, who operates the business with his wife, Megan Skinner, said they are finishing credentialing, including Medicare credentialing so they can help the elderly.
“We’re seeing people for general mental health counseling, and we have a variety of different licensed counselors,” he said.
The Skinners hope to have 20 counselors by the end of March once their credentialing is complete. This includes being certified through various insurance companies, which can take some time.
For those who can’t make it to the office, tele-med offerings are available.
“Tele-med allows us to be able to draw in people in rural areas with no access. Generally, we run our office on appointment only, but we can make sure a patient gets the help they need. They can call us, and we can have them immediately in there."
Thomas said he does the marketing, advertising, hiring, retention. Megan does the billing, credentialing and is a licensed counselor. Megan earned a bachelor’s degree at the University of Arkansas and a master’s in mental health counseling from the University of Central Arkansas.
She and some friends got together to start the mental health work, opening Counseling BX in late 2020.
“The circle is rather small and everybody kind of knows each other,” Thomas said.
The Skinners are also looking at opening another office in Sherwood to target a few different communities.
“It’s been an experience. We’re literally just getting fired up and going good. We’ve been seeing patients for a few months and have a good program.”
The office is generally open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, and can be reached at counselingbx@gmail.com. More information can be found at www.counselingbx.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.