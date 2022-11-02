Conway Regional Health System announced that Maegan Dyson has been named Chief Development Officer for the Conway Regional Health Foundation.
Dyson began on Tuesday and will primarily be responsible for leading the fundraising arm for Conway Regional.
As a certified fundraising executive, Dyson comes to Conway Regional from the University of Central Arkansas where she has 12 years of experience in higher education advancement, including athletics department annual giving and events, and major gift fundraising. Most recently, Dyson served as the assistant vice president of development for the UCA office of advancement. Dyson was the primary fundraiser for UCA’s new Integrated Health Sciences Building raising over $4.8 million for the facility.
Dyson was born and raised in Arkansas and has been living in central Arkansas since moving to Conway 21 years ago to attend and cheer at UCA. She earned her BA and MBA from the UCA. Dyson lives in Conway with her husband, Wes, and two sons, Asher and August.
