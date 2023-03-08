Greenbrier City Council

Greenbrier Eagle Scout Andrew Wakefield gives a presentation on a new flag depository station for the city of Greenbrier at the Monday city council meeting. It will be placed at the Greenbrier City Event Center.

The Greenbrier City Council met Monday at its regular meeting where a local Eagle Scout gave a presentation before the board for a gift to the City of Greenbrier.

Andrew Wakefield, an Eagle Scout in Greenbrier, gifted the city a flag depository station for citizens to properly dispose of their retired American flags.

