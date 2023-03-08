The Greenbrier City Council met Monday at its regular meeting where a local Eagle Scout gave a presentation before the board for a gift to the City of Greenbrier.
Andrew Wakefield, an Eagle Scout in Greenbrier, gifted the city a flag depository station for citizens to properly dispose of their retired American flags.
“A lot of folks do not have the proper place to dispose of retired flags,” Wakefield said Monday. “This was a need I identified, so, for my Eagle Scout project, I am excited to take care of this issue.”
Wakefield’s American flag depository station will be placed at the Greenbrier City Event Center for those that want or need to dispose of their flags properly.
The Greenbrier Police Department (GPD) also told the council that the department will be conducting an internet auction to sale multiple different items that have been seized or forfeited from closed criminal investigations.
Items that will be sold in this auction from the GPD include firearms, jewelry, tools, sporting goods and electronics. No contraband material will be sold.
The auction will start at 9 a.m. on March 23 and last through March 30 and a live preview date will be held on March 26 from 1-3 p.m. at the Greenbrier City Hall.
Items sold at the auction can be viewed with further auction information at truegritauctionservices.com and can be collected on April 1.
Proceeds from GPD’s auction will go toward the city of Greenbrier’s general fund.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
