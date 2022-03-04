Chase Kahwinhut Earles, a Native American traditional potter, is set to become an artist-in-residence for the University of Central Arkansas’ College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences program from Tuesday through Friday.
Earles has won numerous awards at prominent Native art gatherings, including at the Red Earth Art Center in Oklahoma City, the Southwestern Association of Indian Arts in Santa Fe, the Cherokee Art Market in Catoosa, Oklahoma, and at the Southeastern Art Show in Ada, Oklahoma.
“It is important to have [Earles] come to UCA to share his culture and traditions with the community at large and in a region in which his ancestors once occupied, lived, created pottery, and defined their identity,” Duncan McKinnon, director of the Jamie C. Brandon Center for Archaeological Research, said. “Such a visit will allow participants to learn of the rich and dynamic history that define Caddo culture of the past, the present, and into the future.”
Earles will hold a demonstration over Caddo traditional ceramic making and pit firing as well as a public talk on March 11 from 12-3 p.m. at the UCA Alumni Circle. In the event of bad weather, it will be moved inside the Schichtl Studio Arts building, room 127.
Earles will also have two more public presentations in McCastlain’s art lecture hall, room 143, on Tuesday and on Thursday, both from 1:40-2:30 p.m. The Tuesday presentation will cover Caddo history and culture and Thursday presentation will cover Caddo traditional pottery.
Earles will also have two Ceramics workshops for UCA students only in Schichtl Studio Arts, Room 127 from on those days as well from 10:50 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
