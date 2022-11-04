A quarter of registered Faulkner County voters had cast their ballots early after 10 days of early voting, the Faulkner County Election Commission announced after polls closed Thursday. As of Thursday evening, 19,956 people had voted early throughout the county.

Early voting continues Saturday and Monday at six vote centers throughout the county for the 2022 general election, nonpartisan judiciary, runoff election and school elections. Early voting is available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. Polls are closed on Sundays.

Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.

