The Faulkner County Election Commission reported that 6,147 voters — around 8 percent of eligible voters in the county – had cast their ballots early after the polls closed on Tuesday.
Of those, 5,035 were in the Republican primary; 993 were in the Democratic primary; and 119 were non-partisan ballots.
The election commission will begin processing absentee ballots at 10 a.m. Friday in the office at 844 Faulkner St. in Conway.
“Only the outer envelope of absentee ballots will opened,” FCEC officials said. “This process is open to the public.”
Early voting will continue from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays through May 20, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 21 and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 23 at the Faulkner County Courthouse, Faulkner County Library, Greenbrier Event Center, Mayflower Water Department, McGee Sports Center and Vilonia First Baptist Church.
Polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day, May 24, at 20 Vote Centers throughout the county. Faulkner County voters can vote at any of these on Election Day, regardless of their address.
The Vote Centers will be:
Agape Church.
Bethlehem Baptist Church.
Don Owen Sports Complex.
Copperas Springs Baptist Church.
Damascus Fire Department.
Sulphur Springs Baptist Church.
Friendship Baptist Church.
Greenbrier Event Center.
Holland City Hall.
Mayflower Water Department.
McGee Center.
Mt. Gale Baptist Church.
Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.
Naylor Baptist Church.
Pickles Gap Baptist Church.
Springhill Baptist Church.
True Holiness Saints Center.
UCA Welcome Center.
Vilonia First Baptist Church.
Wooster First Baptist Church.
Sample ballots for the May 24 primary election are available online at https://bit.ly/FCsampleballot.
There are three ballot styles available. In the May primary, you will be required to state which ballot you would like to vote: Democratic, Republican or nonpartisan.
Democratic ballots will include Democratic candidates, nonpartisan judicial candidates, school candidates and issues, and city of Mayflower annexation (for affected voters in Mayflower only). Republican ballots will include Republican candidates, nonpartisan judicial candidates, school candidates and issues and city of Mayflower Annexation (for affected voters in Mayflower only). Nonpartisan ballots will include nonpartisan judicial candidates, school candidates and issues and city of Mayflower Annexation (for affected voters in Mayflower only).
For more information, visit votefaulkner.com.
