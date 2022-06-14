Early voting in the Vilonia school board runoff election started Tuesday. Registered voters in Vilonia are eligible to vote in the election, regardless of whether they voted in the May 24 election.
None of the three candidates in the May 24 race – Chad Hearne, Kimberly Weaver Williams and Ed Sellers – received 50 percent of the vote. Weaver Williams and Sellers will face off in the runoff after receiving 1,065 and 1,044 respectively while Hearne received 597.
Early voting will continue from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Friday at the Faulkner County Courthouse.
Polls will be open Election Day, June 21, from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Beryl Baptist Church in Vilonia.
“This is a changed location from the May election,” the Faulkner County Election Commission noted.
Early voting begins for Arkansas primary runoff elections
Early voting began Tuesday in Arkansas for next week's primary runoff election.
There are no statewide or congressional races on the ballot in the June 21 runoff so the action will instead focus on several Republican primaries for the state Legislature. Some of the races feature incumbent lawmakers fending off challenges for the GOP nomination.
The most heated race is a Republican primary in north Arkansas that pits two of the most outspoken conservatives who have served in the Legislature. Republican Sen. Bob Ballinger faces former Sen. Bryan King in the primary runoff. Ballinger defeated King in a 2018 Republican primary for state Senate.
Republicans hold a majority of both chambers of the state Legislature.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
