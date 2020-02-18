Early voting in Faulkner County had a slow start Tuesday with rainy weather being a likely factor.
Of the nearly 73,000 registered voters in the county, 374 cast their votes Tuesday, Election Coordinator Teresa Horton said.
Early voting will continue weekdays through Feb. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 22 and 29 and from 8 a.m to 5 p.m. March 2 at the Faulkner County Courthouse, Faulkner County Library, McGee Sports Center, Mayflower City Hall, Vilonia First Baptist Church and the Greenbrier City Events Center.
Polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 22 vote centers throughout the county on Election Day, March 3.
This is the preferential primary, annual school and nonpartisan general election, meaning this will be the only opportunity to vote in the annual school election and two contested nonpartisan judicial races in the county, as it is the general election for those races.
The two contested nonpartisan judicial races are for the State Supreme Court Associate Justice Position 4 where Barbara Womack Webb is running against Morgan “Chip” Welch and for State District Court District 9, Division 1 where Chris Carnahan is running against Lorie Mason Jordan. Those races will be decided March 3.
There are no contested school board races and no millage increases in the annual school election.
There are four county races that are contested — all on the Republican ballot.
Republicans Matt Brown and Mike Angel are vying for the District 8 seat on the Faulkner County Quorum Court. Whichever of them wins the nomination will face Democrat Kimberly Maslin in November. Maslin faces no opponent in the primary.
Republican Johnny Brady will try to unseat incumbent Republican Andy Shock for the District 10 seat on the Faulkner County Quorum Court. Shock unseated Brady in the 2018 election to become the Justice of the Peace. Whomever wins the primary will win the seat as no Democrats entered the race.
Republicans Marvin Kelley and Kenneth Rash will face off in the Cypress Constable race while Republicans Larry W. Webb and incumbent Earl David Hall fight for the Cadron Constable slot. Again, no Democrats filed to run so whomever wins the primary will have the position in both of those races.
For more information, or to view a sample ballot, visit votefaulkner.com.
