Early voting starts in 13 days

On Friday, May 5, the back entrance to the Faulkner County Courthouse will be the only open entrance due to Toad Suck Daze. Early voters can park in the Sheriff’s parking lot entrance off Robinson Avenue.

Early voting for Conway’s May school board election starts in just 13 days, on May 2. The Faulkner County Courthouse will host early voting May 2-8 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. May 9 is election day.

On Friday, May 5, the back entrance to the courthouse will be the only open entrance due to Toad Suck Daze, the Faulkner County Election Commission announced in a social media post on Monday.

