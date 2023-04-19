Early voting for Conway’s May school board election starts in just 13 days, on May 2. The Faulkner County Courthouse will host early voting May 2-8 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. May 9 is election day.
On Friday, May 5, the back entrance to the courthouse will be the only open entrance due to Toad Suck Daze, the Faulkner County Election Commission announced in a social media post on Monday.
“Voters may use the Sheriff’s parking lot entrance off Robinson Avenue,” the post read. “Spaces will be reserved for voters only. All other courthouse parking lots will be closed for Toad Suck Daze.”
On Election Day, May 9, voters in Conway will have two voting centers where they can cast their ballots – the McGee Center and Agape Church will host voting centers from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Two school board races are on the ballot for voters this May, including the district’s At-Large Position Two seat. Incumbent school board Vice President Jennifer Cunningham is facing challenger Sheila Franklin. Cunningham has served on the school board since 2018.
Former candidate Jess Disney, who withdrew from the race earlier this month and endorsed Franklin, will still appear on election ballots this May, but votes for her will not count.
Incumbent Zone Five seat holder Bill Milburn is facing off against challenger Donald “Trey” Geier. Fellow CPSD board members appointed Milburn to finish the term of former board member Scott Champlin’s term last October after Champlin stepped down. The winner of the Zone Five race will fulfill the final year of Champlin’s term and may run again in 2024 for a second term if they decide to do so.
One other district in the county also has a board race, but it is uncontested. In the Mount Vernon-Enola School District, only one candidate, Jason Ingram, has filed to run for the district’s only open board position. That election will be held by candidate only. Only the candidate will cast a ballot as there is no contested race and no change to the millage.
The deadline for consideration for Guy-Perkins School District’s Zone D4 school board position for the 2023-24 school year has passed.
Guy-Perkins’ election, as well as the elections of Vilonia and Mayflower, will be held by absentee and early vote only. There are no candidates or millage changes. Greenbrier School District holds its board election in November, so no voting will take place in Greenbrier this May.
Candidates for board positions can send the Log Cabin Democrat their campaign announcement and a headshot that will run one time, free of charge, on the front page of a weekend edition. Announcements and headshots can be emailed to jstewart@thecabin.net.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
