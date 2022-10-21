Early voting starts Monday at six vote centers throughout the county for the 2022 general election, nonpartisan judiciary; runoff election and school elections. Early voting is available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays Monday through Nov. 4; from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 7. Polls are closed on Sundays.

Early voting will be conducted at the following vote centers:

