Early voting starts Monday at six vote centers throughout the county for the 2022 general election, nonpartisan judiciary; runoff election and school elections. Early voting is available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays Monday through Nov. 4; from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 7. Polls are closed on Sundays.
Early voting will be conducted at the following vote centers:
- Faulkner County Courthouse.
- Faulkner County Library.
- Greenbrier Event Center.
- Mayflower Water Department.
- McGee Sports Center.
- Beryl Baptist Church.
There will also be a roving vote center from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 27-28 at Conway Regional Medical Center.
The Faulkner County Election Commission noted some vote center changes from previous elections, which include “no voting at Bethlehem House, Don Owen/Conway Sports Center, Vilonia Baptist and Holland City Hall.”
Polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8, at the following 17 vote centers throughout the county:
- Agape Church.
- Beryl Baptist Church in Vilonia.
- Cooperas Springs Baptist Church.
- Damascus Fire Department.
- Friendship Baptist.
- Greenbrier Events Center.
- Mayflower Water Department.
- McGee Center.
- Mt. Gale Baptist Church.
- Mt. Vernonr Baptist Church.
- Naylor United Methodist Church.
- Pickles Gap Baptist Church.
- Springhill Baptist Church.
- Sulphur Springs Baptist Church in Enders.
- True Holiness Saints Center.
UCA Welcome Center.
- Wooster First Baptist Church.
Faulkner County residents can vote at any vote center during early voting or on Election Day, regardless of their address.
“If you have moved to another county since you last voted, you have until Friday, November 4th to update your voter registration with your county clerk for this election,” Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston said before reminding voters to bring their IDs. “Arkansas law requires that voters present a photo ID before voting.”
