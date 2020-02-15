Early voting in the preferential primary, annual school and nonpartisan general election starts Tuesday.
Registered voters can vote from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays Tuesday through Feb. 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 22 and 29 and from 8 a.m to 5 p.m. March 2 at the Faulkner County Courthouse, Faulkner County Library, McGee Sports Center, Mayflower City Hall, Vilonia First Baptist Church and the Greenbrier City Events Center.
Polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 22 vote centers throughout the county on Election Day, March 3.
The Log Cabin Democrat sat down with Election Coordinator Teresa Horton to let voters know what to expect.
In the Democratic Primary, there are too many presidential candidates to fit on one screen — 12 are on the first screen and six on the next screen — so voters will need to scroll to the second page to see all candidates. They can make their selection from either page but will not be able to go to the next race until they at least view both pages, even if their selection is on the first page.
Poll workers, by law, must ask all voters for ID. Even though the information is listed on the ID, voters must tell poll workers their name and address; the poll workers are not allowed to derive that information from an ID. Voters also must tell poll workers whether they are voting in the Republican or Democratic primary.
After voters have completed that, the poll worker will print their bar code that they take to the voting machine, which will then pull up the ballot for that voter based on their address. After the voter follows the instructions on the screen and makes their selections, a screen will pop up for them to review those choices. The voter can go back and make any changes. If the voter sees an organ exclamation when reviewing, that means they didn’t vote in a race. Voters do not have to vote in every race, so the ballot can be printed with some races left blank. The races that were voted in will have a green check mark.
Once the voter is satisfied with the selections, they push “Next” which will take them to the final screen where they push “Hit Card.” If the voter pushes “Exit” instead of “Next,” that will end the process and the slip that comes out is not their ballot. They will need to start over. Once they push “Hit Card,” their printed ballot will come out.
Horton urges voters to look at those printed ballots. She said studies show that only 40% of voters actually look at their printed ballots before putting in the tabulator.
“When people print their ballots, I strongly suggest they look at it,” she said. “They can take a picture of it. Everyone should look at their ballots before you put it in the tabulator.”
If the voter made a mistake, they can the ballot to a poll worker to start again. Voters have three chances to correctly make their selections.
If satisfied with the ballot, the voter then takes their printed ballot to the tabulator where it will be counted.
The voting machine, she said, is essentially a pencil and paper and is not connected to the internet in any way.
“There is no way to hack into these machines,” Horton said. “There are no modems.”
Prior to voting, Horton said she encourages voters to visit votefaulkner.com, click on Upcoming Elections and then click on View Ballot Information. The site includes printer-friendly sample ballots.
“You can print your ballot, mark it, fold it up and bring it with you as long as nobody can see the names,” she said.
This will be the only opportunity to vote in the annual school election and two contested nonpartisan judicial races in the county, as it is the general election for those races.
The two contested nonpartisan judicial races are for the State Supreme Court Associate Justice Position 4 where Barbara Womack Webb is running against Morgan “Chip” Welch and for State District Court District 9, Division 1 where Chris Carnahan is running against Lorie Mason Jordan. Those races will be decided March 3; this is the only opportunity to vote in those and the annual school elections.
The other Faulkner County races are listed below.
For District 4 Justice of the Peace Democrat Rene Henderson will face Republican Samuel Strain. Democrat Crystal Certain will try to unseat Republican Rose Roland for the District 5 seat on the Faulkner County Quorum Court.
Democrat Barrett Perry and incumbent Republican Tyler Lachowsky filed for the District 6 Justice of the Peace position.
Democrat Kimberly Maslin will face the winner of the Republican primary as Matt Brown and Mike Angel have each filed to be the Republican nominee for District 8’s justice of the Peace.
Incumbent Republican Kris Kendrick will face Democrat Dee Sanders for the District 9 seat on the quorum court.
No democrats filed for District 10 Justice of the Peace but incumbent Andy Shock will face Johnny Brady, who formerly served on the quorum court, in the Republican primary for the seat.
Democrat Allison Vetter and Republican Jake Moss will vie for the District 13 seat on the Faulkner County Quorum Court.
No democrats filed to run for constable throughout the county but Kenneth Rash and Marvin Kelley will face off in the Republican primary for Cypress constable while Larry Webb and incumbent E. David Hall will face each other in the Republican primary for Cadron constable.
Candidates who will face no opposition in either the primary or the general election include:
Republican Justin Knight for Justice of the Peace District 1.
Republican Randy Higgins for Justice of the Peace District 2.
Republican John Allison III for Justice of the Peace District 3.
Democrat Tyler Pearson for Justice of the Peace District 7.
Democrat John Pickett for Justice of the Peace District 11.
Republican Jerry Boyer for Justice of the Peace District 12.
Bill Clements for Zone 2, Position 7 of the Conway Board of Education.
Andre Acklin for the At-Large Conway Board of Education.
Daniel Raymond Michael for the Zone 3 seat on the Guy-Perkins Board of Education.
Kent Charles for the Position 4 seat on the Vilonia Board of Education.
Brian Lane for the Position 6 seat on the Vilonia Board of Education.
As of Friday afternoon, there were 72,958 registered voters in Faulkner County.
