Faulkner County has three contested school board election races up for grabs this year — two in the Greenbrier School District and one in the Vilonia School District.
Early voting for the Greenbrier contested races will be conducted 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and on May 17 at the Greenbrier City Event Center.
Early voting for the Vilonia School District contested race will be the same hours and days at Vilonia First Baptist Church.
“All schools with uncontested candidates are being held by absentee and early voting only at the County Clerk’s Office,” County Clerk Margaret Darter said.
Early voters in the uncontested races can cast their ballots from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and on May 17. The county clerk’s office is located on the first floor of the Faulkner County Courthouse.
On Election Day, May 18, polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Greenbrier City Event Center and Vilonia First Baptist Church.
To see a full profile of candidates in the contested races, visit thecabin.net and click on the article here.
