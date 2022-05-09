Early voting was underway at six Vote Centers throughout Faulkner County on Monday.
Early voting will continue from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays through May 9-20, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 14 and 21 and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 23 at the Faulkner County Courthouse, Faulkner County Library, Greenbrier Event Center, Mayflower Water Department, McGee Sports Center and Vilonia First Baptist Church.
There will also be a roving vote center at Conway Regional on May and 19 only, the Faulkner County Election Commission said.
Polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day, May 24, at 20 Vote Centers throughout the county. Faulkner County voters can vote at any of these on Election Day, regardless of their address.
The Vote Centers will be:
- Agape Church.
- Bethlehem Baptist Church.
- Don Owen Sports Complex.
- Copperas Springs Baptist Church.
- Damascus Fire Department.
- Sulphur Springs Baptist Church.
- Friendship Baptist Church.
- Greenbrier Event Center.
- Holland City Hall.
- Mayflower Water Department.
- McGee Center.
- Mt. Gale Baptist Church.
- Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.
- Naylor Baptist Church.
- Pickles Gap Baptist Church.
- Springhill Baptist Church.
- True Holiness Saints Center.
- UCA Welcome Center.
- Vilonia First Baptist Church.
- Wooster First Baptist Church.
Sample ballots for the May 24 primary election are available online at https://bit.ly/FCsampleballot.
There are three ballot styles available. In the May primary, you will be required to state which ballot you would like to vote: Democratic, Republican or nonpartisan.
Democratic ballots will include Democratic candidates, nonpartisan judicial candidates, school candidates and issues, and city of Mayflower annexation (for affected voters in Mayflower only). Republican ballots will include Republican candidates, nonpartisan judicial candidates, school candidates and issues and city of Mayflower Annexation (for affected voters in Mayflower only). Nonpartisan ballots will include nonpartisan judicial candidates, school candidates and issues and city of Mayflower Annexation (for affected voters in Mayflower only).
For more information, visit votefaulkner.com.
Judicial, statewide primary
Early voting began Monday for Arkansas' primary election, which features crowded races for a Senate seat and some of the state's top offices.
Voters can begin casting ballots early for the May 24 election, which will also include nonpartisan races for state Supreme Court and other judicial seats.
The top races include Republican Sen. John Boozman' s re-election bid. The two-term senator has the backing of former President Donald Trump, the state's top Republicans and groups like the National Rifle Association. But he faces a challenge from former NFL player Jake Bequette, conservative activist Jan Morgan and Stuttgart pastor Heath Loftis. Natalie James, Dan Whitfield and Jack Foster are seeking the Democratic nomination.
The election also features open primaries for the governor's office. Sarah Sanders, who served as Trump’s press secretary, is running against former talk radio host Doc Washburn for the Republican nomination. Chris Jones, Anthony Bland, James “Rus" Russell, Supha Xayprasith-Mays and Jay Martin are running for the Democratic nomination.
Other crowded primaries include the six-candidate race for the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor. Two of the state’s Supreme Court justices also face challenges in the nonpartisan race for their seats.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.