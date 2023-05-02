Early voting for the Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Board of Education races is underway at the Faulkner County Courthouse.
Voters will be able to cast their ballots early through May 8. The courthouse will be open for early voting Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
On Friday, the back entrance to the courthouse will be the only open entrance due to Toad Suck Daze, the Faulkner County Election Commission announced in a previous social media post.
“Voters may use the Sheriff’s parking lot entrance off Robinson Avenue,” the post read. “Spaces will be reserved for voters only. All other courthouse parking lots will be closed for Toad Suck Daze.”
On Election Day, May 9, voters in Conway will have two voting centers where they can cast their ballots. The McGee Center and Agape Church will have polls open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. May 9.
Two CPSD school board races are up for consideration for voters this May. Zone Five incumbent Bill Milburn is facing off against challenger Donald “Trey” Geier. Fellow CPSD board members appointed Milburn to finish the term of former board member Scott Champlin’s term last October after Champlin stepped down. The winner of the Zone Five race will fulfill the final year of Champlin’s term and must run again in 2024 for a second term if they decide to do so.
At-Large Position Two incumbent Jennifer Cunningham will face off against challenger Sheila Franklin. Cunningham is the current school board vice president at CPSD and voters first elected her to the board in 2018.
The Log Cabin Democrat ran biographies on all the candidates, as well as a question-and-answer series in Saturday’s edition. The story is also available on our website.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the
cabin.net.
