Faulkner County Chief Deputy Circuit Clerk Nancy Eastham announced that she will seek the Republican nomination for Faulkner County Circuit Clerk open seat as acting Circuit Clerk Crystal Taylor announced her intent to run for the Republican nomination for Faulkner County Judge in 2022.
Eastham is a fifth generation Faulkner County resident and has been in her current position as chief deputy clerk since 2007. She began in the circuit clerk’s office in 1995, and has been behind the scenes making positive things happen in that office.
As chief deputy, she has facilitated the successful implementation of electronic filing, allowing for more economical case management in many ways. Case documents can now be filed online 24 hours a day, seven days a week with no need for paper copies to be printed and stored in the office which means both a savings in time and money.
As chief fiscal officer, Eastham oversees the reconciliation of the books for the court side of the office to account for every penny collected. Electronic filing also means less physical money-handling which is good business practice. Eastham has been instrumental in leading the circuit clerk’s team to win numerous data-quality awards over the years. Eastham is vigilant about reporting accurate data as she understands the impact these errors have on human lives. Her efficiency and attention to detail are a model for other circuit clerks offices across the state.
Eastham works closely with the circuit judges, their staffs and other justice partners to ensure that Faulkner County remains at the pinnacle of excellent judicial management in Arkansas. She is often consulted by the Administrative Office of the Courts for her experience in the field.
When asked why she wanted to run for the position, she said: “Circuit Clerk Crystal Taylor accomplished great things while she was in office. She saved the Circuit Clerk’s office a great deal of money and implemented some great initiatives that I would like to continue and expand upon. I want to continue electronic records. We are currently getting all real estate records online and I would like to move to court records after we’ve completed that.”
Eastham is a 1992 graduate of Conway High School and a 1994 graduate of UACCM with a degree in bookkeeping. In February 1995, she began in the circuit clerk’s office and was promoted to her current position as chief deputy circuit clerk in 2007. She currently lives in Conway with her husband Mark and their daughter Emma. She is an active member of Friendship Baptist Church in Conway.
Eastham said she is not one to be “in front of a lot of attention” but she prayed about this opportunity and talked to her family and friends before making the decision.
“Faulkner County is home to me,” she said. “I want to continue to run an efficient Circuit Clerk’s office to benefit the citizens of Faulkner County.”
