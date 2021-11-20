Fifth graders at Eastside Elementary in Greenbrier conducted an experiment Wednesday where they tested the amount of saltwater compared to the amount of freshwater in the ocean.
Sarah Langley, a fifth grade science teacher at Eastside, started the exercise by allowing the students to make their own predictions on what they believe is the amount of saltwater and freshwater in the ocean using a pie chart.
Students then had to use colored water to represent saltwater and vegetable oil to represent freshwater and mix them together.
After mixing, students saw that the amount of freshwater found on Earth was only a very small percentage compared to saltwater then they had to reflect and summarize the lab experiment.
“Mrs. Langley strives to make learning hands-on and uses these lab experiences to engage her class in science,” Kristen Barnett, the Eastside Assistant Principal, said.
