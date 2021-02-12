The Arkansas Department of Agriculture awarded Greenbrier Public Schools’ Eastside Elementary an Arkansas School Garden Grant, the school district announced on Monday.
Eastside Elementary was one of 52 schools chosen to receive the grant which includes $500 for the purpose of starting a school garden. Funds for the grant can be used to purchase fertilizer, seeds, plants and gardening equipment, the Arkansas Department of Agriculture wrote in a press release. The grant also includes technical assistance for the selected schools.
As part of the beginning of Eastside’s garden program, students at the school filled out a survey and listed fruits and vegetables they have eaten in the past week, school spokesman Kristen Barnett said.
“[Students] will take this same survey at the end of the year and [the school] will compare data to use in the planning of [Eastside’s] garden,” Barnett said.
Per the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, the Arkansas School Garden Grant Program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. The USDA’s program works to “enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops” in the United States.
