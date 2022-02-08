Students, teachers and staff at Eastside Elementary in Greenbrier celebrated the school’s 25th anniversary Friday.
Special guests who were a part of Greenbrier in the past were invited to participate over a live Google meet to share their memories with students of their time at the school.
Sara Havens, a media specialist, and Pam Cardin, who works in the computer lab, have been with the school all 25 years and took a photo holding up the first ever yearbook to celebrate their time with the school.
Mandi Dunlap, Eastside principal, also celebrated by taking a photo holding up a school bell that holds a special place in her heart.
“That was my grandmother-in-law’s, Mrs. Edgmon,” she said. “She was a teacher at Eastside, and when I began teaching she gifted it to me. It is on my shelf in my office.”
At the celebration, students created artifacts that would be placed in a time capsule that the school will bury soon.
“Some of them included what it is like to be in a pandemic,” Dunlap said. “The kids loved this special day celebrating 25 years and can’t wait to celebrate many years to come.”
