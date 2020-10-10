Greenbrier Eastside Elementary School administration and staff were determined to make the first nine weeks of learning during the pandemic a fun and engaging experience for students.
To that end, kindergarten teachers dressed as farmers from the book “Click, Clack, Moo, Cows that Type” and allowed the students to try their hand at typing.
“The students were able to type on an actual typewriter to support building their background knowledge,” Principal Mandi Dunlap said. “Many students had never seen or experienced a real typewriter so they were thrilled to get to practice.”
The first-grade teachers dressed as archaeologists to start the beginning of their unit about Mayan Civilizations
“Students were able to design their own classroom civilization,” Dunlap said. Students read the book Blue Frog: The Legend of Chocolate. They finished their unit with students learning how to make Mexican Hot Cocoa.”
Second-grade teachers dressed as characters from “Charolotte’s Web” and each day the teacher and students read aloud from the book.
“To support background knowledge and vocabulary, teachers set the stage each day by displaying a picture that goes along with the setting or vocabulary words of the day,” Dunlap said. “One day the teachers displayed a picture of a fair with a Ferris Wheel. They had some great discussions on what you might see, smell or hear at the fair.”
Fourth-grade math teacher Mrs. Robertson created a Disney experience in her classroom with characters and even taking a virtual field trip to Disney World. “They created a family budget plan for a Disney trip that included them researching plane/hotel tickets, food plans, ticket prices and souvenirs,” Dunlap said. “They had a budget and had to use place value understanding to add and subtract multi-digit numbers in order to stay within budget. They love this hands-on, project-based learning.”
Dunlap got in on the fun as well. She acted as detective in the fifth-grade literacy class, teaching kids to look for clues to find the theme in a reading passage.
To follow more of the school’s journey, visit https://eastside.greenbrier schools.org.
