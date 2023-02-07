Greenbrier Public Schools’ Eastside Elementary kicked off National Heart Month by welcoming American Heart Association (AHA) representative Tracey Davenport to the school’s campus on Jan. 30, Eastside Assistant Principal Kristen Barnett told the Log Cabin Democrat last week.
Barnett said that kindergarten through fifth graders are participating in a Kids Heart Challenge all of February and Davenport provided the students with resources to get the challenge going.
The challenge is part of Eastside PE Teacher Cassie Wilcox’s efforts to do heart health awareness lessons throughout the month of February. As part of the lessons, posters will be hung up around the school’s hallways, facts about heart health will be shared during morning announcements and teachers will be able to utilize warm-up videos and “brain breaks,” Barnett said. Additionally, the AHA will provide the school a hands-only CPR video and manakin for it to use. The challenge will raise money for the National Heart Association.
Per Barnett, National Heart Month is personal for Wilcox. One of the reasons why Wilcox wants to raise awareness about heart health is because of the experience of her nephew, Brody, a student at Greenbrier Public Schools.
Diagnosed with Tetralogy of Fallot with pulmonary atresia shortly after his birth, Brody underwent his first heart surgery at just 3 days old. Months later, when Brody was only 4-and-a-half months old, he had another heart surgery that lasted over 12 hours and required him to be on a bypass machine for three-and-a-half hours.
Since that time, Brody has had multiple cardiac catheterization procedures to “check his heart and lung pressures [and] blood flow,” Barnett said, adding that his last open heart surgery took place in September 2020 and “consisted of replacing his outgrown conduit and pulmonary valve.”
“There is no cure for congenital heart defects, only treatments and procedures to help these kids live as normally as possible for as long as possible,” Barnett said.
Despite his heart condition and all the surgeries, doctors cleared Brody to play football in the fall of 2022. In honor of Brody and the work his health care providers have put in to helping them, Wilcox is raising money for the challenge in the “hopes of others having the same successful story as Brody,” Barnett said.
“The Wilcox family is so thankful for all the doctors, research, up-to-date technology and resources,” Barnett said.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
