Greenbrier Public Schools’ Eastside Elementary kicked off National Heart Month by welcoming American Heart Association (AHA) representative Tracey Davenport to the school’s campus on Jan. 30, Eastside Assistant Principal Kristen Barnett told the Log Cabin Democrat last week.

Barnett said that kindergarten through fifth graders are participating in a Kids Heart Challenge all of February and Davenport provided the students with resources to get the challenge going.

