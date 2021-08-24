Eastside Elementary in Greenbrier had an inaugural community outreach event at the school toward the beginning of the month in connection with Crosspoint Baptist Church.
Crosspoint Baptist church provided backpacks and water bottles to every student that attended for them to choose from. Pastor Matt Bagby, the Crosspoint pastor, also recruited local cosmetologists to cut students’ hair at no cost.
The School District provided cereal and frozen meals for families in need to take home as well as administrators, Eastside staff and the Crosspoint church members donating their time to the event.
“The event was a huge success and we hope to make this an annual event,” Kristen Barnett, Eastside Elementary assistant principal, said.
Every student at the school received invitations to the event which took place Aug. 7.
