Eastside Elementary teachers in Greenbrier have been using hands-on activities to engage students in new lessons, Eastside Elementary announced in a news release issued to the Log Cabin this week. The activities, called “hooks” as they introduce students to new lessons in fun and interesting ways, have been used by teachers in at least four different classrooms on campus, per the news release.
Eastside Speech Therapist Elisha Strick “hooked” her students into a new book they’re reading, “Teach Like A Pirate,” by taking them on a treasure hunt around the school. Eye patches, pirate hats and all, the students and Strick practiced vocabulary and spatial knowledge on the treasure hunt by communicating with staff members and reading clues, the news release read.
School Assistant Principal Kristen Barnett visited a first-grade class on campus dressed as a baker in an attempt to introduce students to blends. Sporting a hairnet, Barnett helped the students “see how individual consonant letters were put into a bowl and mixed together to create a consonant blend,” the news release read. Afterward, students twisted together pipe cleaners to finish the activity, another hands-on hook to further engage the first graders.
In the third grade, teacher Sarah Salazar dressed in the role of the main character of “Sarah, Plain and Tall,” the book her class is currently reading. As part of the hook, Salazar had her class knead dough and smell the “scent of fresh baked bread.”
Finally, in one of Eastside Elementary’s fifth-grade classrooms, teacher Lauren Isom took her students on a trip to a cafe in Paris to introduce the classroom’s new book, “The Invention of Hugo Cabret.” Decorating her classroom in the style of a French restaurant, Isom served her croissants and cappuccinos and took them on a virtual tour of Paris that included instruction on the life of famed French filmmaker George Melies.
Per the news release, students make connections to the characters and concepts in the books they’re reading through the use of hooks. Additionally, they build comprehension.
“Who said going to school can’t be fun,” the news release read. “These are memories that will never be forgotten.”
