Eastside Elementary teachers in Greenbrier have been using hands-on activities to engage students in new lessons, Eastside Elementary announced in a news release issued to the Log Cabin this week. The activities, called “hooks” as they introduce students to new lessons in fun and interesting ways, have been used by teachers in at least four different classrooms on campus, per the news release.

Eastside Speech Therapist Elisha Strick “hooked” her students into a new book they’re reading, “Teach Like A Pirate,” by taking them on a treasure hunt around the school. Eye patches, pirate hats and all, the students and Strick practiced vocabulary and spatial knowledge on the treasure hunt by communicating with staff members and reading clues, the news release read.

