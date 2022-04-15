Teachers at Eastside Elementary in Greenbrier have been building relationships with their students over the past two weeks during the Spring semester by implementing the “2x10 strategy.”
The “2x10 strategy” is when educators select a specific students and set a goal to build a relationship with that students by engaging in a two minute conversation with them over the course of 10 consecutive school days.
All 50 of the Eastside staff members were involved in this project and each selected one student to have a conversation with during that ten day period.
The teachers did not talk about anything school related with these students and instead tried focusing on the individual's life and interests with conversations ranging from beauty pageants to their favorite foods, sports they like and are involved with, their family, their past and dream vacations and their pets.
“The Eastside staff and students loved getting to connect and learn about one another in this special way,” Mandi Dunlap, the principal at Eastside Elementary, said. “Every time the staff member spoke with the kid they would select a word to summarize their conversation and placed it on a crossword puzzle template. Kids loved seeing all the information about them in one place.”
At the end of the two weeks, each staff member wrote their 2x10 student a personal note which, along with the crossword puzzle, was mailed to their home to keep as a memory of their conversations together.
