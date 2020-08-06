Conway EcoFest organizers will be handing out care packages Aug. 15 to Faulkner County high school students preparing for the 2020-21 school year.
The Student Wellness Support Project aims to help area students by providing teens with a face mask and hand sanitizer for the upcoming school year given the requirements imposed to reduce the spread of COVID-19 within schools across the state.
Though private schools are already in session, public schools across the county will begin instruction on Aug. 24.
EcoFest organizers opted to create the Student Wellness Support project in lieu of the annual festival in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic.
“Our organization was in the process of planning for the 2020 Conway EcoFest festival when the pandemic hit. Due to the economic situation and social-distancing requirements, we believed a better alternative to fundraising for and holding a festival would be to do a service project,” Conway EcoFest Executive Director Laura Traffanstedt told the Log Cabin Democrat. “We believe the Student Support Wellness Project will assist the students who are required to wear masks at school and further our mission in Conway and Faulkner County.”
The event will begin at 8 a.m. Aug. 15 at the McGee Center in Conway. The drive-thru event will continue until 11 a.m. or until supplies run out.
Conway EcoFest representatives have put together 250 care packages for junior high and high school students. The packages will include a face mask, a 2-ounce spray bottle of hand sanitizer and a list of tips for cleanliness and safety.
Volunteers will direct families to the drive-thru event from the McGee Center’s entrance on Prince Street. Organizers said that all volunteers will wear “appropriate protective equipment” and will follow social distancing guidelines throughout the event.
Traffanstedt also said there would be no direct contact between families and the volunteers and that she wanted to remind residents the care packages are intended only for junior high and high school students.
