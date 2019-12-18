Edafio announces Trickett as vice president of delivery

Edafio Technology Partners, a leading regional provider of Technology, Multi-Cloud, and Cybersecurity services and solutions announced Mike Trickett as Vice President of Delivery. Trickett will optimize and lead the direction of a staff of technical professionals delivering information technology, cloud-based, cybersecurity consulting to businesses across the region. He will also direct Edafio’s governance, migrations and project management.
Trickett is a well-known leader in the IT services industry. He most recently served as senior client success manager at Ensono Corporation, a hybrid IT services provider, where he was responsible for operations and delivery of IT management for several of Ensono’s data center outsourcing clients.
Trickett has more than 25 years of experience in the consulting and technology services industry, where he had a successful record of accomplishments, including technology consulting, systems integration, infrastructure, and business process services – with deep expertise leading delivery operations.
Trickett spent 26 years at Acxiom, one of the world’s leading data and technology service providers for marketers, where he held a series of senior roles including director of delivery, solutions development director, solutions practice leader, delivery leader, and organizational development leader.
“We’re pleased and excited to have someone with Trickett’s proven track record transforming IT operations as part of the Edafio leadership team,” said Kenny Kinley, President. “His combination of technical and business acumen will be a tremendous asset to our growing business. Having such a leader to ensure efficient and high-quality project implementation is critical to our success.”
In an interview Trickett said “coming into Edafio as Team Leader for a group of System Engineers was invaluable in preparing me to take on this larger role. I was able to see firsthand the technical aptitude and creative work ethic exemplified by our teams. Their willingness to go above and beyond to support our client base is outstanding.”
Trickett, who graduated from Arkansas Tech University in Russellville, is certified in ITIL framework and is a graduate of the Conway Area Leadership Institute. He and his wife, Amy, maintain their residence in Conway and have two children who reside in the Northwest Arkansas area.
