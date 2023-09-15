The cover for Courier editor Travis Simpson's upcoming YA contemporary novel, Strong Like You, was revealed on Friday via The Nerd Daily.
Simpson's book was sold to Flux, an imprint of North Star Editions in March of 2023 by Simpson's literary agent Shari Maurer.
"For the cover of Strong Like You, we knew early on we wanted Walker displayed in the shadow of his father’s silhouette since that is very much on-theme for the novel," Simpson said. "I knew I wanted an orange and blue color palette since those are the school colors for Walker’s football team and also colors I associate with the Ozarks, where he lives. Something about the burning orange sinking into the blue takes me straight to sunset, somewhere in Arkansas, the sun dipping into the mountains.
"I was so enthralled by the original concept sketches I saw from Caitlin O'Dwyer, I thought they could have been the final version. Then the finalized version blew me away again. Walker looks tough yet downtrodden, as he is in the novel. His father, mysterious and proud."
Strong Like You follows 15-year-old Walker Lauderdale, who hasn’t cried once since his daddy went missing. And even though everyone says he’s dead, Walker won’t give up hope. He knows his father is out there, somewhere, cutting a wild trail through the Ozarks like always.
But when a relative threatens to kick Walker and his momma out of the family home, Walker realizes he has no choice but to look for his daddy—a search that leads him straight to a drug-addled and dangerous man named Lukas Fisher. While attempting to balance life as a normal 15-year-old boy and star player on the football team, Walker begins a desperate search across the hills of the Ozarks for the man who, for better or worse, taught him everything he knows about strength.
Strong Like You will release on March 12 from Flux Books and is available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Bookshop.org or North Star Editions directly.
Q: What inspired you to write this book?
I was a sports reporter for almost a decade at the newspaper where I am now the editor. During that time, I was also the newspaper's primary crime reporter. A lot of this book came from the things I saw and experienced, but it also came from growing up as a sensitive young boy, looking back and wondering how different our world might be if we encouraged young men to be vulnerable as thoroughly as we encourage them to be tough.
Q: What were the biggest challenges you faced writing this book?
Walker’s voice was difficult at times, especially because portions of the narrative are written as if he is speaking directly to his father. It made for some tricky writing at times to prevent confusion. Some parts of the book are handwritten, so I had to write in Walker’s chicken scratch while also making sure it was still readable. Additionally, Strong Like You features some of Walker’s poetry, which was a challenge to make both visceral and simple as if they had exploded from Walker’s pen onto the page.
Q: What do you hope readers take away from this book?
I hope they will look at the hard-headed young men around them a little differently. There’s more going on upstairs than they might think. Some of them might even be poets just waiting for someone to encourage them to pick up a pen. I hope they’ll understand the deep hurt that leads a lot of people down paths of violence. I hope they will understand that for some young folks, they can see no other alternative. I also hope some of those hard-headed young men will take a second look at themselves.
Q: What is your favorite quote, scene, or moment from your book?
"One of my favorite moments in the book comes right up front. In the opening scene, Walker is proud of the fact he hasn’t cried over his missing father. He’s proud because he thinks that’s what makes him strong — not showing how hurt he actually is.
"'Muscles don’t make you strong. Strength is in your brain. In your blood. In the way you are hardened by the things around you. Some folks got it soft, but I am not one of those people.'"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.