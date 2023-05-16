Arkansas Education Secretary Jacob Oliva presented Carolyn Lewis Elementary School math teacher Jana Bonner with an award for having some of the highest fourth grade math scores in the state at a ceremony at the Conway Public Schools (CPSD) campus on Friday.
The ceremony was part of a wider visit Oliva made to CPSD that included a tour of Ellen Smith Elementary School and his attendance at a school board luncheon there. Ellen Smith Elementary Principal Holly King presented Oliva with student-made art, a news release issued by the district last week read. Superintendent Jeff Collum also presented Oliva with a collection of “Wampus Cat memorabilia.”
