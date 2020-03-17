With the sudden school closures this week, Springhill Elementary administrators are doing what they can to make sure all students are provided for in more ways than one.
AMI (Alternative Methods of Instruction) days allow for the continuation of learning when students miss, for instance, in the event of snow days or, now, as a result of the novel coronavirus.
Springhill principal Ashley Hammett told the Log Cabin Democrat last Friday they were unsure of the Greenbrier School District's fate in terms of closure and were hoping they would have the chance to see their students again come school day Monday.
That was until Gov. Asa Hutchinson made the call Sunday to close all districts across the state for on-site instruction until after spring break.
Hammett said that left them all not only mentally unprepared but also emotionally; no closure for either the teachers or their students. She said the first thing the teachers were thinking about is how they were going to see their kids.
So, they've tried to find a way around that.
Tuesday, day two into no school, Hammett and West said they've been doing everything possible to connect the classrooms visually, and thanks to the technology department, they've been able to use digital tools like Zoom to make that happen. They said they saw quite a few pets in those videos, which was fun.
"It's a good piece for us to maintain the relationships that we've worked so hard to build all school year," she said.
Hammett said the teachers are "chomping at the bits" to try and get a hold of their students and help them learn, many even creating their own Zoom accounts to do that.
In addition, they are also using their Google classroom hangout options to make sure students have what they need, communicating back and forth in realtime to provide answers and feedback.
"That stuff is happening and it’s not being posted on Facebook ... so much interaction happening behind the scenes," Hammett said.
Hammett said they've also received communication from parents throughout and are working and organization to make sure all assignments are laid out easily for everyone.
"We learned a lot in just one day from parent feedback," she laughed.
Hammett and West also popped on Facebook to host a few fun, entertaining activities. On Tuesday, they held a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) exercise with paper airplanes and before that, had a read-aloud.
"We want our students to know they are missed," West said.
That's important to both of them.
West said their vision at Springhill is to build strong hearts and strong minds.
"That's a difficult task when the hearts and minds aren't in our building," she told the LCD.
Since Hammett became principal, she said that's been her whole focus.
"Every decision I make, every action I do ... [I ask] does it fit with our vision here at Springhill," she said. "That's what's driving us [all] right now."
Hammett, West and all the teachers have reached out to their students through calls and more to make sure they have what they need beyond the needs of the classroom. She said some have taken them up on offers for needed items and others haven't, but regardless, they're going to keep doing that.
She said those relationships they build all year long are indescribable.
"When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, 'Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping,'" the duo quoted the phrase from Fred Rogers.
West said everyone is scared about one thing or another and as they make their appearances on social media and out in the community and continue those conversations, she hopes the students "look for the helpers," and see them setting that example.
Watch Springhill Elementary's Facebook page for instructional learning updates.
