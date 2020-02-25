The Conway Noon Lions Club celebrated educators and their work in the classroom during the group's 35th annual Golden Apple Award Educator of the Year ceremony on Tuesday at Antioch Baptist church.
Every year, teachers from St. Joseph Catholic School, Conway Christian and Conway School District are honored for their efforts in the lives of children each day.
During the Tuesday event, recipients and guests were welcomed to lunch and catering by Marketplace Grill and honorees were given plaques of recognition along with their school administrators to proudly display their achievements.
“This is the Conway Noon Lion’s way of recognizing the teachers of the year," club member Kim Tyler said. "We’re excited everyone is here.”
In total, 23 teachers were recognized:
St. Joseph Catholic School:
- Elementary - Amy Rehm.
- Middle school - Christy Pasierb.
- High school - Jackie Elsinger.
Conway Christian:
- Primary school - Jayla Lessig.
- Elementary school - Beverly Howell.
- Junior high school - Angela Borden.
- Senior high school - Claire Summers.
Conway School District:
- Sallie Cone Preschool - Katherine Bruner.
- Ida Burns Elementary - Bonnie Mattox.
- Woodrow Cummins Elementary - Lance Nail.
- Theodore Jones Elementary - Melissa Spence.
- Carolyn Lewis Elementary - Carise Echols.
- Preston and Florence Mattison Elementary - Samantha Hambuchen.
- Julia Lee Moore Elementary - Morgan Roberts.
- Ellen Smith Elementary - Lindsay Spicer.
- Jim Stone Elementary - Kimberly Browning.
- Marguerite Vann Elementary - Michelle Young.
- Bob and Betty Courtway Middle School - Tracy Trumble.
- Ruth Doyle Middle School - Julie Haynes.
- Ray and Phyllis Simon Middle School - Traci Schlinker.
- Carl Stuart Middle School - Kathryn Bates.
- Conway Junior High - Lisa Worlow.
- Conway High School - Crystal Certain
Conway superintendent Greg Murry expressed just how much the event meant to them and added how appreciative Conway School District and the others were for the club's annual support.
“By the way … I want to express another level of appreciation to you on behalf of our teachers because it is rare that a teacher gets to actually sit down and enjoy a meal,” he said, the room laughing and erupting in applause. "I’m sure if [you did] nothing else [...] if you just came here and gave them a meal, they’d hug your neck and say, 'Thank you.'"
"Thank you very much for making a special day for our folks. I know it means a lot to them."
