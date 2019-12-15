Eighth grader brings holiday cheer to classmates

Greenbrier Public Schools educators said it was no surprise to them when they learned a particular eighth grade student made it her mission to provide Christmas gifts to as many of the district’s angel students as she could.
Thirteen-year-old Taylee Stevens attends the Greenbrier Junior High School and helps out as an office assistant each morning. While helping out around the office, the eighth grader took notice of the school’s angel tree.
The district has hosted an angel tree program for decades to ensure its students receive Christmas gifts even when their families cannot afford it, administrators said.
“I’m in my 20th year of being an educator in the Greenbrier School District, and I can’t remember a time when our schools did not have an angel tree during the holiday season,” Kelli Martin, the district’s assistant superintendent of secondary education, said. “To add to that, I really can’t remember a time that it wasn’t the culture and simply ‘the way we do things’ in our great community in regards to helping people.”
The community is known to step up when others are in need, Martin said, adding that young Stevens also has a heart for lending a helping hand whenever she can.
“Our Greenbrier churches, businesses, nonprofits and individual citizens join us in these efforts all year through,” she said of the community’s tendency to reach out when others are in need. “It truly evidences the heart of our community and shows one of many reasons we are proud of Greenbrier.”
The teenage GJHS student took it upon herself to take on as many angel tree students and children as she could this year. With help from her family, she was able to provide gifts to 13 children ages 2-15 years old.
When the 13-year-old’s grandmother learned she wanted to help provide Christmas cheer to her classmates and their younger siblings, Stevens’ grandmother donated $200 toward her initiative.
Other family members soon donated toward Stevens’ Christmas goal as well.
Stevens said she was “very thankful” for her family’s support.
While her family backed her holiday-giving initiative, the GJHS student said it was difficult to buy gifts for each of the angels she’d selected.
“It was kind of challenging,” she admitted. “I wasn’t sure of what they would like, so I went off my instinct. It was fun, though, to go around and help get kids gifts.”
The eighth grader tasked herself with finding the right gifts for children of various ages.
Through the process, she learned how to budget and also gained a new-found appreciation for her family’s financial standing.
“I’ve learned I’m very blessed,” the 13-year-old told the Log Cabin Democrat. “I’ve learned you should help people in need. You don’t know what other people are going through and should always try to help when you can.”
Several educators at the junior high school said it was no surprise to them that Stevens took it upon herself to help out her classmates and also provide Christmas cheer to their younger siblings.
“Taylee stands out as a leader,” Andrea Jevicky, a math teacher, said. “She is always willing to help anybody and she has a great attitude.”
Stevens’ willingness to work hard and toward something greater is evident on a classroom level, Jevicky said.
“Taylee chose to take challenging classes and is earning high school credits as an eighth grader,” she said. “She’s responsible, kind and puts 100 percent into everything she does.”
While the eighth grader often is quiet and reserved, band director Jennifer Church said Stevens is known to show empathy toward others.
Another educator said that while Stevens often seems reserved, she is known to show empathy toward others.
Art teacher Kaitlyn Haynes said she believes Stevens is a kind-hearted student who takes others’ circumstances into account.
“She goes above and beyond to ensure that other students in the class are understanding (of) the material and she works to make them feel comfortable,” art teacher Kaitlyn Haynes said. “She is always smiling and never seems to have an off day. I have never heard her say a negative word and she is always encouraging.”
Staff writer Marisa Hicks can be reached at mhicks@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.