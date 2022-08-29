Eighth graders at St. Joseph High School recently read a short story in teacher Audrey Elsinger’s class that intrigued them.
“The Treasure of Lemon Brown,” written by renowned African-American author Walter Dean Myers, is about a boy in conflict with his father over poor grades. Wanting to avoid more confrontation, he leaves his home in Harlem, New York, and has a chance encounter with a homeless man.
Through simple conversation, Lemon Brown teaches the boy about what things have real value in life which may not be of monetary worth.
“At first, the students were confused,” Elsinger said. “The story challenged their understanding of the word ‘treasure.’”
As the students came to understand the importance of Lemon Brown’s treasures of an old harmonica and newspaper clippings, they realized they too have similar treasures of their own. Some were presented in class.
Isabella Denys shared a photo of her precious cats. She said she “could not imagine life without them.”
A cross necklace gifted to Olivia Brewer at her First Communion in the second grade is her treasure.
“It makes me feel safe with God when I wear it,” she said.
