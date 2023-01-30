St. Joseph School eighth graders from its Arkansas History class went on a field trip to the Fort Smith, Arkansas, Museum of History on Jan. 25.
Teachers Ray Nielsen and Karen Vandivere planned the visit. The Museum collects, preserves and shares the history of Fort Smith and its surrounding area. It first opened in 1910 and since 1979 has been located in the old Atkinson-Williams Hardware Building, which was built in 1906. About 50,000 artifacts are currently housed there.
When student groups tour the facility, local re-enactors bring history to life with stories and recollections of persons they portray. Judge Isaac Parker, the so-called “hanging judge,” who had jurisdiction over Northwest Arkansas for two decades during the late 1800s, was represented along with his wife, Mary O’Toole.
One of the first women to teach school in Fort Smith was Martha Jane Walker. She did so for nearly 50 years starting in the late 1830s. The re-enactor representing her spoke about what classrooms were like during that era. A man was also there speaking as a Civil War soldier. He demonstrated the use of field artillery and explained the various uniforms and insignias worn by combatants from both sides.
