St. Joseph School eighth graders from its Arkansas History class went on a field trip to the Fort Smith, Arkansas, Museum of History on Jan. 25.

Teachers Ray Nielsen and Karen Vandivere planned the visit. The Museum collects, preserves and shares the history of Fort Smith and its surrounding area. It first opened in 1910 and since 1979 has been located in the old Atkinson-Williams Hardware Building, which was built in 1906. About 50,000 artifacts are currently housed there.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.