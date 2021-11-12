Faulkner County Election Commission has approved what is proposed as the Justice of the Peace Districts map for the next 10 years at its Tuesday meeting.
The approval was itself the result of a number of meetings since the proposed redistricting, itself reflecting minor changes to the 13 JP districts in the county shown in the last census.
Districts are expected to be within 5 percent of population size, which in Faulkner County’s case is 123,428 at the most recent census, or roughly 9,500 per district. A second factor is the creating of what becomes “ballot districts” where a distinct ballot is required reflecting, for example, school board election districts plus county and city races. In the most recent election the county had 504 distinct ballots.
Districts must also be large enough to allow anonymity of voters. Too small a district can result in it being easy to parse how members of the district voted.
The county contracted with EMS Technologies for a proposed district map. Several changes to the proposed map were considered, including what was in one case a fairly profound change which would create a Central District centered on colleges. This was ultimately rejected.
Ultimately few changes were made to what was the final map, the seventh suggested revision.
The original proposed map, and a map reflecting any proposed change or changes, is prepared by an EMS demographer.
In this final revision, District 5, south of Conway into the Round Mountain Road area, gained additional space with the inclusion of a neighborhood in a south east section, this after adding a small neighborhood in the northwest to it at the previous commission meeting. The change was made at the request of residents and amounted to 30 additional people being added to the district.
The proposed districts, when the map with the final District 5 change is provided by EMS, will be published in the Log Cabin Democrat after which a 30-day public comment period will be opened, the commission heard from county Election Coordinator Laura Wiles.
After the 30-day period has passed, the maps are sent to the Secretary of State’s office for record.
Commission Chair Rob Denning clarified that he had earlier understood the map would be presented to the Quorum Court for approval, but this was not correct.
The commission also approved the Vilonia School District’s Zoning Plan.
The district will allow the district to be represented by five district and two at-large school board members. The district zoning was the result of its population, including minority population, reaching appropriate levels for the five-and-two representation. (An option not taken was the district voting for seven distinct school zones instead of five-and-two.) Minority population must be 10 percent within each zone, Denning said.
The commission heard that Greenbrier had moved in favor of November school board elections.
