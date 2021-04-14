Responding to an active gallery was a component of the Faulkner County Election Commission meeting on April 9. Members reviewed plans and procedures for the forthcoming school board elections, and engaged in a back-and-forth regarding the county’s need to fill the election coordinator position as well as maintain fairness in poll worker operations.
Former Election Commission Chair Paul Foster participated from the gallery, asking the two commission members and chair questions about policy and procedures, including the need for an election coordinator, as well as questions about equipment maintenance as would be overseen by a full-time coordinator.
Foster reminded the commission that failure to follow proper policy could result in felony charges.
Election Commission Chairman Rob Denning acknowledged the county did not currently have an election coordinator, the position becoming vacant in January, but that the budget had been allocated for the position. This led to a discussion as to the county judge hiring a coordinator. The three commission members stated they would meet with the judge regarding hiring, but Foster reminded them that all three would make it a public meeting. Denning said he would meet with Faulkner County Judge Jim Baker one-on-one to begin the discussion toward filling the election coordinator position.
A second member of the gallery asserted that an election coordinator should be hired immediately and, when hired, the committee’s actions that day should be reviewed. The commission did not act on this suggestion.
Faulkner County Clerk Margaret Darter was able to answer several questions presented by the gallery, including that Deputy Clerks Stephanie Haile and Carol Walters were acting as election coordinators, including for the current school board election. Haile was seated with the commission and recording meeting minutes.
Darter also made several points as a discussion about an equal number of Democrat and Republican poll workers were required. She pointed out that while the poll worker position had a space for an applicant to declare their political party, it was optional and, by state law, a person who submitted an application could not be required to complete the party affiliation blank. Further, Darter pointed out, school elections are non-partisan.
Gallery members were concerned regarding poll workers. After the commission approved the poll workers for the school board elections, questions followed regarding how workers were selected and if the pool of poll workers in the county was sharing duties equally.
“We encourage everybody to apply” as poll workers, Darter said. Currently the county has about 150 poll workers with duties spread evenly between them. Due to the training commitment and the long election day commitment, people often choose not to apply as poll workers, she said.
The commission approved processes, including poll workers, for the May 18 school election. Two seats in Greenbrier are contested, as is one in Vilonia, meaning two voting locations, one in Greenbrier and one in Vilonia, will be open Election Day.
Early voting begins May 11, also reviewed and approved by the commission.
The commission also reviewed and approved the voting calendar, including date for mailing absentee ballots, April 23, and machine testing of voting machines April 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.