The Faulkner County Election Commission voted to change the early voting and Election Day polling site for the City of Vilonia for the upcoming election in November at their meeting on Thursday morning.
The normal polling site, First Baptist Church of Vilonia, is unable to host the election due to church activities that conflict with the date and time of the election.
The Election Commission voted unanimously to move the polling site to the Beryl Baptist Church on Main Street, which has previously been used for elections, most recently for the school board election earlier this year.
The Election Commission said that the pastor at the Beryl Baptist Church said that there were no conflicts between the dates of the election and any activities that the church has planned. He also said that if a conflict does come up before the election, the church will move it to a different location within the church.
Members of the Election Commission said that the church is a good site to get in and out of easily with plenty of room and they feel “very comfortable” using that location since it was used already for the school board election.
The Election Commission said that Vilonia mayor Preston Scroggin tried looking for other locations for the city to use for a polling site, but were unable to find a facility that would work.
The Commission also voted to close the polling location in Holland for the upcoming election after a lengthy discussion, but added that they may meet again before the election to reopen it.
